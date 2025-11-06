Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Burger strikes thrice, removes Babar, Rizwan cheaply; Pakistan in trouble

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Burger strikes thrice, removes Babar, Rizwan cheaply; Pakistan in trouble

Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan found themselves in early trouble after opting to bat first in the second ODI in Faisalabad against South Africa. Pakistan need their batters to offer some resistance, as the hosts aim to seal the series, after having taken a 1-0 lead a couple of days ago.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against South Africa
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against South Africa Image Source : AP
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: South Africa came out all guns blazing with the ball as Pakistan found themselves in a hole after opting to bat first in the second ODI in Faisalabad. The surface, like the first game, remained slow and sluggish, but it was offering a bit of assistance to the seam bowlers and Nandre Burger was all over the hosts' top-order. South Africa will be keen to turn it over on the hosts, to take the series to a decider.

Follow all the live updates of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia-

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Pakistan Vs South Africa Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Live Score Live Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\