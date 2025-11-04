PAK vs SA 1st ODI live cricket score: Pakistan opt to bowl as South Africa field three debutants PAK vs SA 1st ODI live cricket score: Pakistan have opted to bowl first after winning the toss as Shaheen Afridi makes his ODI captaincy debut today. Meanwhile, South Africa have fielded three debutants, with international cricket returning to Faisalabad after 17 years.

New Delhi: PAK vs SA 1st ODI live cricket score: Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl first as international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years today with the ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa. The pitch on offer for the clash is bone dry and is likely to spin a lot as the match progresses. Who will win the match? Can South Africa start the ODI series on a high? Let's see