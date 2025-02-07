Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch Tri-series live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : THEREALPCB X Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa in a short tri-series as a pre-cursor to the Champions Trophy

The tri-series is back. The extinction of tri-series is one of key components of slowly diminishing number of ODIs and 50-over assignments. Three or four teams taking on each other for a week or so to compete in the final and possibly challenge for the trophy, kept the spirit of the ODI format alive before the T20Is and T20 cricket dashed all of it. And most of the ODI cricket which remains today are a select few games, that too before an ICC event. So, this tri-series also takes before bang before the ICC Champions Trophy and at those very venues in Pakistan, Lahore and Karachi.

There are three teams, one is Pakistan, hosts and probably the most in-form team with three overseas series wins in a row and also have played the highest number of 50-over matches in recent times. Then there are New Zealand, who recently did well against Sri Lanka in the three ODIs while South Africa lost to Pakistan and now have a depleted squad with several of their key players, especially batters being involved in the SA20.

Pakistan, hence, start as favourites because of the familiarty with the conditions and several players in form but how will they adjust their combination with no Saim Ayub? New Zealand have most of their Champions Trophy squad available and will hope that Kane Williamson can fire from the word-go. It should be a good series, with South African players being back from hopefully the second game onwards.

When and where to watch PAK vs NZ vs SA tri-series on TV and OTT in India?

The four-match tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will kick off in Lahore on Saturday, February 8 at 2:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for February 10, 12 and 14. The Monday clash between New Zealand and South Africa will be the only day match in the series set to commence at 10 AM IST. The Pakistan ODI tri-series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

The tri-series will also be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi