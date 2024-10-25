Friday, October 25, 2024
     
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan give Pakistan decisive edge with 77 lead on Day 2

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: In-form Saud Shakeel registered his fourth Test century and tailenders Sajid Khan and Noman Ali scored 40s each to help Pakistan post a first innings total of 344 and take a defining 77-run lead on Day 2 of Rawalpindi Test.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 18:36 IST
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 report
Image Source : GETTY Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 report

Pakistani cricket team dominated Day 2 of the third Test match against England in Rawalpindi on Friday. Pakistan batters posted 344 runs in their first innings to take a decisive 77-run lead and then bowlers shone in the closing stages to stumble England to 24 for 3 at the end of Day 2.

England trail by 53 runs with just seven wickets in hand and need some miracle to avoid a defeat going into Day 3. Joe Root and Harry Brook remain at the crease and need some fighting performances from Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith to turn the game on Saturday.

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Full Scorecard

More to follow...

