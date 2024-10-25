PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan give Pakistan decisive edge with 77 lead on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 report

Pakistani cricket team dominated Day 2 of the third Test match against England in Rawalpindi on Friday. Pakistan batters posted 344 runs in their first innings to take a decisive 77-run lead and then bowlers shone in the closing stages to stumble England to 24 for 3 at the end of Day 2.

England trail by 53 runs with just seven wickets in hand and need some miracle to avoid a defeat going into Day 3. Joe Root and Harry Brook remain at the crease and need some fighting performances from Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith to turn the game on Saturday.

More to follow...