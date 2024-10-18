PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Sajid Khan and Noman Ali create special feat in Test cricket for first time in 52 years

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sajid Khan

Noman Ali and Sajid Khan have together managed to help Pakistan win a Test match at home for the first time since 2021. They were winless in Pakistan for 11 Test matches and in Multan, they won by 152 runs in the second Test to level the three-match series. The spin bowling duo of Noman and Sajid picked all 20 wickets to create a special record in Test cricket after a massive 52 years.

Australia's Bob Massie and Dennis Lillee were the last two bowlers to pick all 20 wickets of the opposition back in 1972 against England at Lord's. Massie had picked 16 wickets in that game while Lillee scalped four to wrap up England in the Test match. Overall, this is only the seventh instance in the longest format of the game when only two bowlers have picked all the wickets.

Sajid Khan scalped nine wickets including seven in the first innings while Noman Ali accounted for a staggering eight wickets in the second innings to take his tally to 11 scalps in the game.

Instance when only two bowlers picked up all 20 wickets in a Test match

M Noble (13) & H Trumble (7) vs ENG, Melbourne, 1902

C Blythe (11) & G Hurst (9) vs AUS, Birmingham, 1909

B Vogler (12) & A Faulkner (8) vs ENG, Jo'burg, 1910

J Laker (19) & T Lock (1) vs AUS, Manchester, 1956

F Mahmood (13) & Khan Mohammad (7) vs AUS, Karachi, 1956

B Massie (16) & Denis Lillee (4) vs ENG, Lord's, 1972

Sajid Khan (9) & Noman Ali (11) vs ENG, Multan, 2024*

As far as the Test match is concerned, Pakistan posted 366 runs after opting to bat first on the back of a century from debutant Kamran Ghulam. England were bundled out for 291 runs in response with Sajid Khan running riot with the ball. Salman Ali Agha then scored a vital 63 to help the hosts set a target of 297 runs for England.

The visitors were chasing history in the fourth innings but batting was nearly impossible with Pakistan boasting of three spinners on a deteriorating pitch in Multan. However, they needed only two of them to wrap things up as England could only score 144 runs to go down by a huge margin of 152 runs.