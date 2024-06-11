PAK vs CAN: Which Pakistan-born players are playing for Canada in T20 World Cup 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar.

Pakistan are looking to stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they are yet to open their mark in the tournament. The Men in Green will now face Canada in their must-win clash on Tuesday, June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Notably, a few Pakistan-born players are playing for Canada in the ongoing tournament and are set to face the country of their birth in the upcoming clash.

Three Pakistan-born players who are part of the Canadian team

Three Pakistan-born players are playing for Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024. Saad Bin Zafar is the skipper of the Canadian side, who was born in Gujranwala, Punjab, Pakistan. Pakistan-born Kaleem Sana and Junaid Siddiqui are also in Canada's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Who is Saad Bin Zafar?

Saad Bin Zafar was born in Gujranwala, Pakistan in November 1986. He made his first-class debut for Canada in 2008 before making his International debut on July 4, 2008, against Bermuda. Later in the year, Saad was in Canada's squad for the 2010 Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in Sri Lanka.

He made his T20 debut in 2010 against UAE. Saad made his T20I debut in 2019. He is the first captain of Canada in a T20 World Cup. He is an all-rounder who bowls left-arm finger spin.

Who is Kaleem Sana?

Kaleem Sana was born in Rawalpindi in January 1994. Unlike Saad, Kaleem made his first-class and List-A debuts for Pakistan-based teams. He played for Pakistan Customs in the 2008-09 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and then for Rawalpindi Rams in the 2011–12 National One Day Championship. In 2021, he was named in Canada's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier.

Kaleem made his Canada International debut in 2022 and has played 24 matches (ODIs and T20Is) for them. He is a left-arm fast-bowler.

Who is Junaid Siddiqui?

Junaid Siddiqui was born in Karachi, Sind, Pakistan in March 1985. He started his cricket career from school in Mississauga and played in U14, U16 and U19 teams. Junaid made his International debut for Canada in 2011 in an ODI game against Afghanistan and then got his first T20I cap in 2012. Junaid is an all-rounder who bowls leg spin.