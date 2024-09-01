PAK vs BAN: Pakistan on back foot after Litton Das' big ton powers Bangladesh to heroic comeback on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : AP Litton Das celebrating his century on Day 3 of 2nd Test in Rawalpindi on September 1, 2024

Bangladesh produced one of the best comebacks in Test cricket history on Day 3 of the second Test match against Pakistan on Sunday, September 1. Bangladesh lost their first six wickets to just 26 runs of the scoreboard but Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz played memorable knocks to post a total of 262 runs in the first innings.

The duo added 165 runs for the seventh wicket, the highest-ever partnership after losing the first six wickets inside 30 runs, in Test cricket history. Mehidy continued his red-hot form by scoring 78 runs off 124 while Litton ended his poor run of form by scoring 138 runs off 228 balls arguably the best innings of his Test career.

Pakistan managed to gain a 12-run lead in their first innings but lost two wickets on just nine runs in their second innings before the official called for the stumps on Day 3. With just eight wickets in hand and only a 21-run lead, Pakistan face a tough challenge to avoid back-to-back Test defeats at home.

Earlier on Day 3, the Pakistani pacer Khurram Shazad wreaked havoc with his career-best figures of six wickets for 90. The visiting side started the day from 10/0 but stumbled down to 26/6 after an embarrassing collapse. Mir Hamza and Salman Agha picked two wickets each with the latter removing Litton Das and Nahid Rana in the same over.

However, Bangladesh were quick to regain control in the closing stages on Day 3 with Hasan Mahmud removing Abdullah Shafique and Khurram Shahzad inside four overs in the second innings. Pakistan still have quality options to score a challenging total on Day 4 but the momentum remains with Najmul Shanto's side.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.