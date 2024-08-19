PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mushfiqur Rahim and Shan Masood.

After a humiliating group-stage exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June, Pakistan finally have an opportunity to put things right as they gear up to meet their Asian neighbours Bangladesh in a two-match Test series which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle.

The first Test of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Wednesday, August 21 onwards. Notably, there is a slight change in the itinerary and now the second Test will also be played at the same venue due to the ongoing construction work at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi to get the stadium ready in time for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Bangladesh cricket team is touring Pakistan amid an ongoing political upheaval in their country. A student-led protest pushed the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League out of power earlier this month and the Noble Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the chief of Bangladesh's interim government.

The Bangla Tigers are eighth on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with just one win and three losses in four games and must win this series to gain some momentum.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have battles of their own. The Shan Masood-led side will be heading into the tournament without the services of their fast-bowling allrounder Aamer Jamal.

Jamal was initially named in the squad for the series with his participation subject to fitness clearance. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that he has not recovered fully from his back injury.

