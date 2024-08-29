PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan will aim to level the two-match Test series against Bangladesh having lost the opener in Rawalpindi

Pakistan are in a bit of soup here after the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh given what all happened in Rawalpindi last week. Pakistan lost the series opener from out of nowhere and then the slow over-rate penalty only made it worse as the Shan Masood-led side is now rendered a must-win situation in their remaining eight matches in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the work begins on Friday (August 30) morning in Rawalpindi. The hosts need to be a lot better than what they were in the series opener to be able to a Test match.

Pakistan have already announced their 12 for the match and bringing a spinner into the line-up has become a need of the hour for the hosts rather than it being a tactical change. The surface will obviously be different and hence it could be another placid wicket but if Bangladesh can eke out a result there, the hosts would hope to do the same.

Bangladesh got most of their plans and tactics spot on and to save themselves from getting into a must-win situation, the visitors will be eyeing a historic series win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi starting Friday.

When and where to watch PAK vs BAN 2nd Test match live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test match between West Indies and South Africa will kick off on Friday, August 30 at 10:30 AM IST every day till Tuesday, September 3. Unfortunately, the PAK vs BAN Test match doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India. Tamashaweb is streaming the match in India as well as Pakistan, however, a VPN is required to watch, as listed in the PCB's official streaming list released last week.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali/Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana