PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi, wait continues

It could be a long day folks in the office for the players, teams and the fans as the rain has gotten heavier and the covers remain unmoved as it is very gloomy in Rawalpindi.
The weather hasn't been great in Rawalpindi in the last few days which head coach Jason Gillespie alluded to during the pre-match press conference when asked about the pitch. And it wasn't great either on the opening day of the second Test as it has been a morning with showers and was the same at the toss time and hence the toss has been delayed.
Bangladesh will be looking to repeat their heroics of the last week but it won't be easy given that Pakistan will be wounded and will come hard at them. Bangladesh would need another all-round effort to topple Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan named their 12 on the eve of the clash while taking a surprise call of dropping Shaheen Afridi. It may not be the official word but no Shaheen with the series on the line is definitely a surprise.
"Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed"
Pakistan have to fight their way to keep the series alive and increase their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Pakistan have to win all of their remaining games to have a shot at making the WTC final and it all has to start in Rawalpindi from Friday.
It is a short series and Pakistan would be playing the decider and to stay alive in the series is not many expected when the two-Test series began in Rawalpindi last week against Bangladesh. Bangladesh with a solid all-round performance with both bat and ball shocked Pakistan to win a thrilling opening Test in Rawalpindi, leaving the hosts high and dry and would want to win the series in the second game at the very same venue. Welcome to our love coverage of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Pindi Cricket Stadium.
