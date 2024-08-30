Friday, August 30, 2024
     
  PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi, wait continues
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: It has been raining in Rawalpindi for the last few days and hence the teams haven't gotten the required practice. However, Pakistan more importantly would want for it to go away as they need to win this match to stay in the hunt for the WTC final.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 11:01 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan are in a bit of soup here after the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh as if the loss wasn't enough, the hosts were slapped with a six-point deduction owing to maintaining a slow over-rate. Pakistan are now in a must-win position not just in the ongoing series to be able to level it but also in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table given they have to win all of their remaining eight matches. Bangladesh too can't afford to take the foot off the pedal as one loss will also put them in a must-win situation as far as WTC final qualification scenario is concerned. Follow all the live updates of PAK vs BAN second Test from Rawalpindi-

Live updates :PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

  • Aug 30, 2024 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It could be a long day folks in the office for the players, teams and the fans as the rain has gotten heavier and the covers remain unmoved as it is very gloomy in Rawalpindi.

  • Aug 30, 2024 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

  • Aug 30, 2024 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The weather hasn't been great in Rawalpindi in the last few days which head coach Jason Gillespie alluded to during the pre-match press conference when asked about the pitch. And it wasn't great either on the opening day of the second Test as it has been a morning with showers and was the same at the toss time and hence the toss has been delayed.

  • Aug 30, 2024 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can Bangladesh replicate their heroics?

    Bangladesh will be looking to repeat their heroics of the last week but it won't be easy given that Pakistan will be wounded and will come hard at them. Bangladesh would need another all-round effort to topple Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

  • Aug 30, 2024 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan already named their 12 with a surprise

    Pakistan named their 12 on the eve of the clash while taking a surprise call of dropping Shaheen Afridi. It may not be the official word but no Shaheen with the series on the line is definitely a surprise.

    "Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed"

  • Aug 30, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan in must-win situation

    Pakistan have to fight their way to keep the series alive and increase their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Pakistan have to win all of their remaining games to have a shot at making the WTC final and it all has to start in Rawalpindi from Friday.

  • Aug 30, 2024 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Rawalpindi

    It is a short series and Pakistan would be playing the decider and to stay alive in the series is not many expected when the two-Test series began in Rawalpindi last week against Bangladesh. Bangladesh with a solid all-round performance with both bat and ball shocked Pakistan to win a thrilling opening Test in Rawalpindi, leaving the hosts high and dry and would want to win the series in the second game at the very same venue. Welcome to our love coverage of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Pindi Cricket Stadium.

