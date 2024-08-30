PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi, wait continues

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/BCB/INDIA TV PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi, wait continues

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan are in a bit of soup here after the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh as if the loss wasn't enough, the hosts were slapped with a six-point deduction owing to maintaining a slow over-rate. Pakistan are now in a must-win position not just in the ongoing series to be able to level it but also in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table given they have to win all of their remaining eight matches. Bangladesh too can't afford to take the foot off the pedal as one loss will also put them in a must-win situation as far as WTC final qualification scenario is concerned. Follow all the live updates of PAK vs BAN second Test from Rawalpindi-

Live Match Scorecard