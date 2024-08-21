Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub help Pakistan crawl back on Day 1 after Bangladesh bowlers ran riot early

Follow us on Image Source : AP Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub stitched a 98-run stand leading Pakistan's comeback with the bat against Bangladesh in the first Test

Pakistan would be the happier side seeing the scoreboard as vice-captain Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan walked off on stumps on the first day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, August 21. Shakeel put his guard down after his side was in a precarious position at 16/3, alongside young opener Saim Ayub to not only take his side to safer shores but from where they can now put pressure on Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh won't be disheartened as well, as they were able to get Ayub's wicket before the end of the day's play.

The opening day of Pakistan's home Test season began after a long delay of 4.5 hours due to a wet outfield. The umpires conducted four inspections as a few brown patches in the outfield and on the bowler's run-up prevented play for the longest time before the two teams finally got out on the field. The pitch had lively grass on it and hence, both captains wanted to bowl first and Bangladesh reaped in on the early advantage.

The ball was flying and Pakistan were three down for probably nothing. Zakir Hassan plucked a stunner in the slips to send back Abdullah Shafique, captain Shan Masood would have felt given a raw deal because of a questionable call while Babar Azam got out down the leg as Bangladesh pacers Mahmud and Shoriful Islam were all over the Pakistan batters.

However, the yin and yang of Ayub and Shakeel worked perfectly for Pakistan. Shakeel took the aggressive route at first while Ayub played on the merit of the ball. When Ayub had his eyes in, he took a few risks which paid off as Pakistan recovered well through their partnership.

Ayub completed his fifty before getting out for 56. Shakeel continued his merry run but he took a backseat then because he knew the importance of his wicket. Shakeel completed his fifty and Mohammad Rizwan hit a couple of sumptuous boundaries to keep Bangladesh bowlers at bay for the rest of the day.