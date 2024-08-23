Follow us on Image Source : PCB/BCB X/INDIA TV PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

PAK vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh aim long partnerships in front of Pakistan's 448-run mountain

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: Bangladesh began well in their response with the bat against Pakistan in wee hours of the second day of the Rawalpindi Test, however, the journey is long for the visitors. Pakistan posted a massive score of 448/6, recovering from 16/3 on the first day on a grassy pitch as Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan slammed centuries. Pakistan declared an hour before the stumps on the second day and the skipper Shan Masood will hope for a couple of early wickets to put Bangladesh under the pump. Follow live updates of PAK vs BAN 1st Test on Day 3-

