Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Pakistan took ascendancy in the first Test on the second day in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan smashing tons. Bangladesh began well but they have to do a lot to be able to challenge Pakistan's 448.
PAK vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh aim long partnerships in front of Pakistan's 448-run mountain
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: Bangladesh began well in their response with the bat against Pakistan in wee hours of the second day of the Rawalpindi Test, however, the journey is long for the visitors. Pakistan posted a massive score of 448/6, recovering from 16/3 on the first day on a grassy pitch as Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan slammed centuries. Pakistan declared an hour before the stumps on the second day and the skipper Shan Masood will hope for a couple of early wickets to put Bangladesh under the pump. Follow live updates of PAK vs BAN 1st Test on Day 3-
Aug 23, 202410:24 AM (IST)Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar
Bangladesh begin well, but face a huge mountain
Bangladesh started well in the 12 overs they got to bat in the wee hours of the second day of the Rawalpindi Test but Pakistan with a score of 448 runs are miles ahead. Pakistan would just hope that the match doesn't end in a draw with three days and three innings left and for that, they'd have to dismiss Bangladesh quickly.