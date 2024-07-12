PAK-C vs WI-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Pakistan Champions lock horns against West Indies in first semi-final

PAK-C vs WI-C WCL: Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Match Updates & HighlightsPakistan Champions and West Indies Champions are facing each other in the first semifinal of the World Championship of Legends with the match being played at County Ground in Northampton. Pakistan are coming off a loss at the hands of South Africa by nine wickets while West Indies also lost to Australia in their previous game by 55 runs after conceding 274 runs. Who will make it to the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament?
