Friday, July 12, 2024
     
  5. PAK-C vs WI-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Pakistan Champions lock horns against West Indies in first semi-final
PAK-C vs WI-C WCL 2024: Pakistan Champions led by Younus Khan ended the league stage at the second position while West Indies Champions finished at third place. The two teams will face in the first semifinal at the County Ground in Northampton.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 16:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

PAK-C vs WI-C WCL: Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Match Updates & Highlights

Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions are facing each other in the first semifinal of the World Championship of Legends with the match being played at County Ground in Northampton. Pakistan are coming off a loss at the hands of South Africa by nine wickets while West Indies also lost to Australia in their previous game by 55 runs after conceding 274 runs. Who will make it to the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament?

Live updates :PAK-C vs WI-C Live Score

  • Jul 12, 2024 4:15 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the first semifinal of the World Championship of Legends. Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions will face each other while India and Australia will lock horns later in the evening. Some of the best players who are retired will turn back the clock and it will be interesting to see who wins this battle. Stay tuned for more updates as toss is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST while the match will get underway at 5 PM IST.

