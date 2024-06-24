'Paid PR': KKR player posts cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for India's squad for Zimbabwe tour

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Varun Chakravarthy and Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 game in Kolkata on April 16, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Varun Charkravarthy expressed his frustration after being ignored for India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour on Monday, June 24. Varun posted two cryptic stories on his Instagram to slam the team selection after a stellar performance in the IPL 2024.

Varun bagged 21 wickets in just 14 innings in the IPL 2024 to emerge as the best spinners but was avoided for the T20 World Cup 2024 team. Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named only two designated spinners Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe and once again snubbed Varun.

The 32-year-old leggie last played two T20Is for India in 2021 and has been a consistent performer in the IPL for the last couple of seasons. Varun said about not having a 'paid PR agency' in his first Instagram story, taking an indirect dig at the selection committee for selecting players based on popularity over performance.

Image Source : VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY/INSTAGRAMVarun Chakravarthy's Instagram Stories on June 24, 2024

India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is - Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

More to follow...