Paarl Royals create unique franchise T20 cricket record during SA20 clash against Pretoria Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Paarl Royals defended 140 against the Pretoria Capitals to register their sixth win of SA20 2025 and qualified for the playoffs

Paarl Royals became the first team in franchise T20 cricket history to bowl all 20 overs of spin in a match as they defended a modest score of 140 runs in style against the Pretoria Capitals on Saturday, January 25 to make it through to the playoffs in the ongoing SA20. The Royals have been the trendsetters not just in choosing horses for courses in terms of their combination but also in their tactics as the likes of Joe Root, Dunith Wellalage, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Nqaba Peter combined to put a monumental choke on the Capitals.

In the past, there have been only two instances of a team bowling 20 overs of spin in an innings during Lankan Cricket Club and Burgher Recreation Club in Colombo in 2019 and between Malaysia and Bangladesh in Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. It was a slow pitch and the Royals realised that. They were aware of how the wicket might play and even though they would have liked to get to 150-160, Joe Root's unbeaten 56-ball 78 was crucial in the Royals putting a respectable total.

Like skipper David Miller mentioned, they had Dayyan Galiem if they needed some overs of pace but eventually, they didn't require to