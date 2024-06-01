Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
  Out-of-favour England spinner takes hat-trick in T20 Blast, fires Kent to massive win

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson fired his new County side Kent Spitfires to a massive win with his first professional hat-trick in the ongoing T20 Blast. After Joe Denly's 33-ball 56, Parkinson led Kent's bowling performance as Middlesex were bowled out for 106 while chasing 206 runs.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2024 18:05 IST
Matt Parkinson took his first hat-trick in professional
Image Source : KENTSPITFIRES X Matt Parkinson took his first hat-trick in professional cricket as his spell fired Kent to big win against Middlesex

Matt Parkinson, an England discard, who switched his County side last winter, repaid the faith shown by Kent, as he bowled his side to a massive 98-run victory on the second day of the 2024 edition of the T20 Blast. Parkison registered his first professional hat-trick to finish with figures of 4/25 as Middlesex were bowled out for 107 and suffered a massive 98-run loss at the hands of Kent.

“It’s my first professional hat-trick. It was fun and it is obviously nice to take wickets. It’s been a fairly tough start to the season, so I’ve earned those wickets I think," Parkinson said about his performance. It happened in the 12th over of the innings where Parkinson pegged Middlesex further back with the wicket of Jack Davies on the very first ball. Middlesex had already lost half their by the 11th over mark.

After getting Davies caught at long-on, Parkinson got the right-hander Tom Helm caught at long-off by the same fielder before Henry Brookes, the next batter smashed it straight into the hands of the short cover fielder and the leg-spinner was cock-a-hoop. Parkinson, who last played for England in 2022, hasn't been in the reckoning and will hope to keep doing well in domestic to improve his chances.

Earlier, it was 33-ball 56 from veteran Joe Denly that set up that huge win for Kent. Daniel Bell-Drummond and Zak Crawley too played key cameos at the top as Kent put on a huge score of 205 runs on the board. 206 was always going to be a difficult chase and losing three wickets in the powerplay didn't help Middlesex. Whatever hope was left for them, Parkinson killed it with his hat-trick. Parkinson also dismissed Joe Cracknell to end up with four wickets.

