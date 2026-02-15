'Operation Sindoor still going on': Netizens troll Pakistan after India's historic T20 World Cup win

New Delhi:

India handed Pakistan a drubbing in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, February 15. The Men in Blue displayed a brilliant performance on a tacky Colombo surface with Ishan Kishan and bowlers helping India win the clash by 61 runs.

This was India's biggest-ever T20I win over Pakistan in terms of runs. The victory saw the Indian fans overwhelmed with joy as they trolled Pakistan, linking the win on the field with the Operation Sindoor that the Indian army carried out in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam last year.

Fans took to social media to share their unique reaction on the win. "Operation Sindoor still going on," a fan wrote on X. "We won...Like always...Operation Sindoor 2.0 on Cricket field. Jai Hind," another fan wrote on the social media platform. Check some reactions here.

Kishan stars with bat with 77

Kishan put up a brilliant performance with the bat as his 77 from 40 balls turned out to be the major difference between the two sides on what was a challenging surface. Kishan laid the foundation for India's 175 as he hit 10 fours and three sixes in a knock that came at a strike rate of 192.50. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed well as he made 32 from 29 balls to anchor the middle over period. Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh provided the team with the flourish as they made 27 from 17 balls and 11 from 4 deliveries, respectively.

Indian bowlers back the batters with brilliant work

Pakistan were off to one of their worst starts. Hardik Pandya got Sahibzada Farhan early in the first over with a short ball, as Rinku Singh took an easy catch at mid-on, as Hardik started with a maiden wicket. Jasprit Bumrah then struck two blows in the second over as he trapped Saim Ayub in front before removing captain Salman Ali Agha in the same over. The Indians did not let the pressure ease off from Pakistan as veteran Babar Azam was cleaned up by Axar Patel in the fifth over.

Usman Khan showed some fight with his 34-ball 44, while Shaheen Afridi made 23 from 19 balls in the end, but it was mainly a one-sided traffic as India won the clash by 61 runs in the end.

ALSO READ | India register biggest-ever T20I win over Pakistan, qualify for Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026