'One of the worst decisions ever': Bravo calls out WI's call to remove Rovman Powell from T20 captaincy West Indies almost announced the start of a new era with Kraigg Brathwaite stepping down as the Test captain and Rovman Powell being removed from T20 leadership role as part of announcements in CWI's quarterly press conference. A new Test captain is yet to be named.

Former West Indies all-rounder lambasted his country's cricket board for disrespecting their players as T20 captain Rovman Powell was removed from his role. Powell, who led the Windies in 37 matches, hasn't been in abysmal form, however, didn't deliver the title in a home T20 World Cup last year as the Men in Maroon failed to qualify for the semis. Shai Hope will now be the West Indies' white-ball captain while continuing his role in the ODIs having done well in both formats in recent times.

However, Bravo, who has Powell in the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad for the IPL being the franchise mentor for the season, called the decision-making "sad on all levels." Bravo mentioned that Powell took the role when the two-time world champions were in ninth position in T20Is and took them to the third spot and labelling his sacking as one of the worst decisions.

"Cricket West Indies once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues! As a former player and a fan of WI cricket this is easily one of the worst decisions ever. Rovman Powell taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him the bad treatment towards players when would it Stop! this is so sad on all levels..make it make sense! SMH," Bravo wrote in an emotional and angry post on Instagram.

CWI's Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe mentioned that Powell took the decision with grace after he was communicated the direction in which the new all-format coach Daren Sammy wanted to go while the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain heaped praise on Hope's development as a leader and his thinking process.

"In terms of our white-ball leadership, after receiving the advice of Head Coach Daren Sammy on the intention to transition to Shai Hope, we spoke to Rovman Powell, who received the decision with professionalism and grace. I have expressed to him that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights. His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts," Bascombe said.

“Shai Hope’s appointment signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket, given his success with the 50-over team in the last 18 months. As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player performance insights to shape strategy. Shai is a strong believer in team performances and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanor under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage," Sammy said of Hope's appointment.