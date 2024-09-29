Once a wise man said...: Virat Kohli's old video of 'five Test centres' appeal goes viral after Kanpur debacle

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCCI X Virat Kohli after the South Africa Test series at home back in 2019 had urged for India to have just five Test centres

The Kanpur Test debacle has brought back the conversation regarding India having just 5-6 venues specifically for Test cricket like Australia and England. In three days, only 35 overs of play has been possible in Kanpur during the second Test between India and Bangladesh. All those overs happened on the first day. There was an overnight rain on Friday and on Saturday morning as well, disrupting any possibility of play on Day 2 and no play on the third day despite no rain and sun shining by the afternoon was really concerning.

The ground staff used super soppers, dryers and even cement to try and dry the wet patches on the outfield but to no avail as the Kanpur Test is heading towards a dull and frustrating draw. The forecast is better for the next couple of days but a result would be a miracle. The state of the affairs in Kanpur have brought back the 'limited Test centres' discussion to the fore, touched upon by former India captain Virat Kohli back in 2019.

“We’ve been discussing this for a long time now. And in my opinion, we should have five Test centres period. I agree with State Associations, rotations and you know giving games and all that, that is fine for T20 and One-day Cricket, but Test Cricket, teams that are coming in should know, we are going to play at these five centres, these are the pitches we’re going to expect, these are the kind of people that come to watch, crowds you know," Kohli had said after disappointing crowds in the three-match Test series against South Africa in Vizag, Ranchi and Pune.

"So that becomes a challenge already, when you're leaving your shores, because we go to any place, we know we're having four Test matches in these venues, this is what the pitch is going to offer, it's going to be a full stadium, the crowd's behind the [home] team, and look, you want to keep Test cricket alive and exciting. I totally agree with the fact that we need five Test centres at the max," he continued.

"It can't be sporadic and spread over so many places where people turn up or they don't, so in my opinion, absolutely. You should have five strong Test centres that teams coming to India know that this is where they're going to play," Kohli added.

In Australia, MCG, SCG, Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval and Gabba are the six designated Test venues. Similarly in England, Lord's, the Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, Old Trafford and Trent Bridge host the Test matches while white-ball matches are spread across the whole country.

India are scheduled to play New Zealand in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune in three Tests. Mumbai and Bengaluru are obviously the popular cricketing venues but how the match in Pune goes will be interesting to see. Will BCCI take this step? As of now it looks difficult but if the stands don't fill at other venues, the topic might come up yet again for a discussion.