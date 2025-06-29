On this day in 2024: The Indian dream that had almost been shattered for nth time before an 11th-hour rescue It had almost slipped away from India. South Africa had a hand and four fingers over it. The fans were preparing for another heartbreak, making them run out of fingers to count them. But then came a comeback for the ages. Then came a great rescue and India were crowned the champions.

30 runs needed off 30 balls, five wickets in hand, a 24-run over had just concluded. Two absolute beasts in the middle in Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. The Indian dream had almost been shattered.

Axar Patel, who had infused the much-needed momentum with the willow in hand with a 31-ball 47, had conceded 24 in an over. India were in shock. They were moving towards another heartbreak, a ninth one in a knockout since 2014, and barely a few months after that ill-fated night in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

The dream was about to be shattered.

9/10 times, one would back the chasing team to a mere run-a-ball in today's ultra-aggressive modern age when 10-run an over has become the norm. Anything less is considered boring. Especially when you have two T20 giants in the middle. And even despite having two overs of Jasprit Bumrah and one from Arshdeep Singh.

It had to happen. But not on that day. The only time that this so achievable target was not achieved was on the night when it mattered the most for both nations.

Story of heartbreaks

For one, it was to win its maiden World title after many near-misses and failing on the second-last attempt. They were in their first-ever final of any World Cup after falling on the semifinal hurdle in nine out of their 10 ICC semifinals.

For the other, to heal some big wounds of having tasted success before but being on the receiving end many times, that one could forget how many. To be more precise, India had suffered nine knockout heartbreaks since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

The 2014 T20 World Cup final, the 2015 ODI World Cup semifinal, the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal, the 2017 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, the World Test Championship 2021, the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, the 2023 Test Championship final and last but was never the least - the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

The Indian dream was about to be shattered once again.

Bumrah, Hardik, Arshdeep turn it around

When Bumrah carried the white nut in his hand to bowl his third over, the 16th of the match, the hopes were fast dwindling. But with the man who has been an absolute champion over the last few years, they were still alive. He bowled an epic four-run over to give something to do with before Hardik charged in. The same Hardik who was booed at his own home in India in the IPL.

The same Hardik then removed the dangerman Klaasen off his first ball of the 16th over. The match open. India sensed a tiny window.

But with Miller still out there, the Indians were on the back foot. Bumrah came for the 18th over and despite not having taken a wicket till then, he opened Marco Jansen to break his poles in a two-run over. A masterful comeback this was from India.

With 20 needed off 12 balls, it was still South Africa's game. Arshdeep was entrusted to bowl the penultimate over, often called the most important one in an innings. He mixed his deliveries pretty well with hard lengths and two pinpoint Yorkers in a four-run over. And then came the final one. The World Cup was six deliveries away for both of these.

The World Cup flying in the sky and SKY grabbed it

For India, Hardik came to bowl. For South Africa, it was Miller. And then came the miraculous catch. Hardik went wide with a full toss as Miller gets a bit of a toe end to it. It had the power to go over the ropes and was flying, flying and flying away. The ball possibly had the word 'World Cup' written on it. Not again. A six would have brought it down to 10 from 5 with another shift in the momentum. This time to South Africa.

Indian fans turned their eyes to the boundary, hoping for a miracle. Charging from long-off came Suryakumar Yadav (aka SKY). He takes it! But the scientific momentum was carrying him outside the ropes. He tossed it up. He went over the ropes. He came back in. He completed the catch.

In the Hindi commentary, Jatin Sapru was going ecstatic. "Long off, long off, long off, Suuuuryyaaaakumarrr Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav ne pakda hai apne career ka sabse important catch." Indian fans' emotions were going up at the same frequency as his 'Suuuuryyaaaakumarrr Yadav' went. They knew it wasn't just the ball, but probably the World Cup flying in the sky, trying to go over the ropes and away from India, but SKY took it. Catch taken, India were almost there.

Kagiso Rabada edged the next one for a four as it began drizzling. Hardik knew he couldn't afford any more mistakes as Rabada is capable of tonking a few sixes. He went full outside off stump, trying to go beyond Rabada's tall reach and nailed it. On the fifth one, he got him with the same ball outside off. No ego, knowing it's a tailender. Just doing the things right in the death stages of bowling it away.

Then came the moment for which India had been waiting. As Nortje hit Hardik towards mid-wicket, Rohit at covers fell on his ground. He hit the turf with his hand repeatedly as if to vent out the pain of 19th November.

Hardik was on his knees, having tears in his eyes. Virat Kohli looked to the heavens with his arms up and a teary eye. The World Cup was India's after 17 years since they won it in 2007. The piece of joy was India's after nine heartbreaks. The dream was fulfilled after almost being shattered at the 11th hour.