On 40 years of India's 1983 World Cup win, Kapil Dev, Roger Binny motivate current team for 2023 WC success

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India's 1983 World Cup team

Indian cricket fans are celebrating the 40th anniversary of India's famous 1983 Cricket World Cup on June 25, 2023. India shocked the cricket world with a maiden World Cup win in 1983 and after 40 years, India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November.

India's dominant rise to world cricket started by beating tournament favorites West Indies in the final at Lord's on June 25, 1983, under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning team joined businessman Gautam Adani on June 24 to celebrate Adani Day in Ahmedabad. The group launched a 'Jeetenge Hum' initiative to support and motivate the current India team ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Talking at the event, Kapil Dev and Roger Binny shared a message for the Rohit Sharma-led team. Kapil asked the current team to build up a collective mindset and also suggested focusing on dedication to pursue personal excellence.

"In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence," Kapil Dev said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president revealed that his 1983 World Cup-winning team was full of determination and team spirit and requested fans to inspire the current team to glory in the 2023 World Cup.

“Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!" added BCCI chief Roger Binny.

Latest Cricket News