ODI WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe register second biggest win ever in ODIs, remain unscathed heading into Super Six

Cricket WC Qualifier: Bossing the Group stage in Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, Zimbabwe registered the second biggest win ever in ODIs in terms of runs. Sean Williams' side thrashed USA in their final Group A match by 304 runs to remain unscathed in the tournament before the Super Six stage rolls out. For his thunderous ton in the first innings, Captain Williams was awarded the Player of the Match award.

The day belonged to Zimbabwe as the Chevrons first posted their biggest ODI total and became the seventh country in the World to hit over 400 in an ODI match. Powered by Williams 174, Zimbabwe scored 408/6 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. In reply, USA were folded out for 104 with Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza taking two wickets each.

Highest win margins in ODIs (by runs):

IND vs SL, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023 - 317 runs

ZIM vs USA, Harare, 2023 - 304 runs

NZ vs IRE, Aberdeen, 2008 - 290 runs

AUS vs AFG, Perth, 2015 - 275 runs

SA vs ZIM, Benoni, 2010 - 272 runs

After posting the huge total on the board in the first innings, the hosts did not put their foot off the gas. They held the USA by the scruff of the neck and did not let anyone break the shackles. USA were looming at the biggest ODI defeat once they were six down for 45 and then 7 for 61. But some late contributions from Abhishek Paradkar and Jasdeep Singh bailed them out of that embarrassing record.

With this win, Zimbabwe and USA have finished their group games in the Qualifier. While Zimbabwe have won all four matches, USA have not won a single match in the tournament. Zimbabwe, West Indies and Netherlands have qualified for the Super Six stage of the tournament.

