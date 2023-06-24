Zimbabwe make big strides towards World Cup dreams; West Indies, Netherlands book Super Six tickets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe have made a big step towards their ODI World Cup 2023 dreams as they defeated two-time World Champion West Indies in the Group A clash of the ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023. The hosts downed Shai Hope's Windies in a nail-biting clash at the Harare Sports Club by 35 runs and have snatched two crucial points from this game.

The two group games of the day witnessed the fans getting all three teams from Group A confirmed for the Super Six stage. While Zimbabwe got the better of the West Indies, the Netherlands registered a cakewalk over Nepal to confirm their spot for the final six along with West Indies. However, it is Zimbabwe, who are the ultimate winners of the group even if they don't finish first as they have defeated both the Windies and the Dutch and will carry four points to the Super Six.

This will provide them the advantage for reaching the main World Cup draw as either of Windies or Netherlands will have two points from this group.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News