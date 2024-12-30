Monday, December 30, 2024
     
NZ vs SL 2nd T20I pitch report: How will surface at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui play?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series today. The hosts won the first T20I by just eight runs despite Sri Lanka dominating the game for the major parts. The visitors lost the match after being 121/0 in the chase. Here's the pitch report for 2nd T20I

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 30, 2024 6:34 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 6:34 IST
NZ vs SL
Image Source : GETTY NZ vs SL 2nd T20I to be played today

The second T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played today at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The same venue hosted the opening T20I of the series and the Kiwis prevailed in a thriller winning by just eight runs. It was a stunning comeback from the home team that seemed down and out at one stage defending 172 runs.

Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell notched up half-centuries with the bat when they were 65/5 to post 172 runs in their 20 overs. With the ball, the Kiwis couldn't pick a wicket for 13.2 overs and 121 runs before hell broke loose with Jacob Duffy picking up three wickets in an over. New Zealand never looked back since then restricting the opposition for 164 and thereby winning the game.

Sri Lanka will be definitely ruing to lose a very good chance to start their New Zealand tour on a high. They lost the match after being 121/0 with no other batter apart from the openers scoring more than eight runs. Nevertheless, they have another opportunity to make up for lost ground and will be hoping to level the series today.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Pitch Report

Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has hosted 18 T20I matches so far with 12 being won by teams batting first. The surface is decent for batting and 243 is the highest total recorded at the venue. Chasing is not easy as per history even though Sri Lanka had only themselves to blame in the last match to collapse from 121/0 to 164/8.

Mount Maunganui - T20I Numbers Game

Matches played - 18

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st inns score - 153

Highest total - 243 by NZ vs WI

Highest score chased - 117/1 by NZW vs SAW

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Avishka Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

