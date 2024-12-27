NZ vs SL 1st T20I pitch report: How is pitch likely to play at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui for series opener?

Follow us on Image Source : X/BLACKCAPS Charith Asalanka and Mitchell Santner.

NZ vs SL 1st T20I pitch report: New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to compete in a white-ball series starting on December 28. The two teams recently played each other for two T20Is and three ODIs and will now play each other for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in the T20Is, this series is his official first assignment as full-time captain in the format. The Lankan Lions, who performed well in the ODIs in 2024, will also be looking to replicate their game in the shorter format.

The first T20I is set to take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the venue.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch report

The surface at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui offers decent balance for both batters and the bowlers. The average score in the first innings at the venue is 158, while average runs scored per over is 8.71. This indicates that there is enough in it for both - batters and the bowlers.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 12

Matches Won Batting First - 8

Matches Won Batting Second - 1

Matches Won Winning Toss - 4

Matches Won Losing Toss - 5

Matches with No Result - 3

Highest Team Innings - 243/5 by New Zealand vs West Indies

Lowest Team Innings - 110 by Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 95/5 by New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Average Score Batting First - 158

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Avishka Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs