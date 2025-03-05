Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. NZ vs SA Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: New Zealand opt to bat first in Lahore

  Live NZ vs SA Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: New Zealand opt to bat first in Lahore

New Zealand vs South Africa live score: New Zealand and South Africa are all set to face off in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides will hope for a good performance and will look to book their berth in the tournament final.

Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma
Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma Image Source : AP/Proteas Men X
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

NZ vs SA Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: New Zealand opt to bat first in Lahore

New Zealand vs South Africa live updates: The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand will take on South Africa in the high octane clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both sides lock horns on March 5, and it is interesting to note that the winner of the 2nd semi-final will go on to face India in the summit clash of the competition. Follow all the live updates of the NZ vs SA semi-final-

Live Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :NZ vs SA Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: New Zealand battle it out with unbeaten Proteas

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:03 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!!

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first.

  • 1:54 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Who will face India in the final?

    Who are you cheering to win today? Both South Africa and New Zealand are in great form at the moment.

    South Africa have not lost a single game so far in the Champions Trophy, while the Kiwis lost to India in their final group stage game. Who will play their perfect game today to face India in the final on Sunday?

  • 1:37 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025! New Zealand take on the unbeaten South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both sides will hope for a good performance, and will look to book their berth in the tournament final, where they will take on India, who defeated Australia in the 1st semi-final.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket South Africa Cricket New Zealand Cricket Icc Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\