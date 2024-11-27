NZ vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for 1st Test?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand vs England 1st Test pitch report

NZ vs ENG pitch report: New Zealand are set to host England in the first Test match in Christchurch starting on November 28. After their historic 3-0 Test triumph in India, the Kiwis are further strengthened with the return of star batter Kane Williamson.

England are returning from an embarrassing 1-2 Test series defeat against Pakistan. Ben Stokes returns while the rising batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell is set for his Test debut in Christchurch. Ollie Pope will don the wicketkeeping gloves in the place of injured Jamie Smith.

On the other hand, the hosts will be looking to farewell the legendary bowler and former captain Tim Southee who is set to retire from the red-ball cricket after the three-match series.

Hagley Oval Pitch Report

The surface at Hagley Oval offers a balanced surface in red-ball cricket. There has been some rain leading up to the fixture so fans can expect some help for the fast bowlers in the first two days. The surface also offers a bit of extra grass. The average first innings score here is 204 with teams batting winning just 4 of 15 Test matches.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch Test numbers

Matches played - 15

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average 1st innings score - 204

Average 2nd innings score - 303

Average 3rd innings score - 272

Average 4th innings score - 179

Highest total - 659/6 by New Zealand vs Pakistan

Lowest total - 95/10 by South Africa vs New Zealand

NZ vs ENG Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI - Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke.

England Playing XI (confirmed) - ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Ollie Pope (wk),⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.