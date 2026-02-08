NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup live streaming details: When and where to watch match on TV, online in India? NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup live streaming details: New Zealand face Afghanistan in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 match in Chennai. The two teams find themselves in a group of death, which also features South Africa. Here are the live streaming details of the NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 match.

The group of death in the T20 World Cup 2026 will burst into life when New Zealand take on Afghanistan in a crucial Group D match in the tournament on Sunday, February 8. The two teams lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what promises to be a fascinating and important contest in the context of the group.

These two are placed alongside 2024 runners-up South Africa in Group D, along with minnows UAE and Canada, as only two of the five will go into the next round in the T20 World Cup. This makes the clash very much important for both these sides as a favourable outcome can boost their chances of a Super Eight qualification, and a loss will impact their hopes for the next round.

Afghanistan have a strong squad and have won six matches on the trot arriving into the World Cup. They were the 2024 semifinalists and had beaten New Zealand in the league stage, a decisive win which saw a rare early elimination of the Kiwis in an ICC event.

New Zealand are battling a few injury concerns and would have revenge in their minds. They might be worrying more that they had lost a T20I series to India 4-1 in the build-up to the tournament. However, the return of Finn Allen has added firepower at the top. The hard-hitting opener, however, is nursing a shoulder injury that he suffered during the India series.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of this important Group D clash.

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, February 8.

At what time will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman

