'Not the right person to ask': Karun Nair on his potential India recall after stupendous domestic season Veteran Vidarbha batter Karun Nair has been in terrific form across longer formats - 50-over and red-ball - in the ongoing domestic season and has done enough for the selectors to take note ahead of the Test and white-ball transition but the 33-year-old chose to be pragmatic in his response.

779 runs in eight innings at an average of 389.50 including five centuries, 255 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 860 runs (still unbeaten) in 16 innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Karun Nair has lit up the Indian domestic season by scoring mountain of runs across formats for Vidarbha and the only thing lacking now is probably the much-awaited India call-up. But will the selectors go back to Nair, who has played six Tests and a couple of ODIs for India, since they might be looking forward and attempting to bring in young blood rather than going back to a veteran?

Nair was pretty pragmatic in his response when asked about his chances of a potential call-up for the England tour saying that it wasn't his place to comment on the selection.

“I'm not the right person to ask. I cannot comment on that. I have to just say that I have to keep performing in every game that I get and if it happens, it happens. I have to do my job to the best,” Nair told the reporters at the VCA Stadium after Day Four of the Ranji Final after going unbeaten on 132 into the final day with Vidarbha likely to win after taking a narrow first-innings lead.

Nair also equalled VVS Laxman's joint-second highest tally of nine centuries through a domestic season by an Indian batter across all formats. Nair made a 'nine' gesture with his fingers as part of celebration of his ton in the ongoing final against Kerala.

“I'd been speaking about it before this match that I've got eight (centuries), if I score another one, I'll show nine,” Nair said adding that it was a gesture just for his Vidarbha teammates and support staff and not anyone else.

“I was just speaking to some of our sidearm throwers, Yash Thorat, who always help us with batting and everything. We were speaking and I said to him that if I do score a hundred, I'll show him the nine, so it was discussed.”

However, Nair snapped when he was further pressed by the reporters to confirm if the gesture wasn't for anyone else, "You can take it however you want.”

Nair is still unbeaten on 132 going into the final day and will hope to add a few more as Vidarbha close in on their third Ranji Trophy.