'Not sure what's going with Virat mentally': Allan Border wonders whether Virat Kohli has lost his edge

Former Australia legendary skipper Allan Border is worried about seeing Virat Kohli's dismissals in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian batting maestro Kohli has been dismissed four out of five times on balls outside off stump in the ongoing series.

Kohli was dismissed for three in the first innings of the Gabba Test in Brisbane after he went about chasing a delivery which was probably pitched on the sixth or seventh stump outside off by Josh Hazlewood. "Today’s dismissal, that’s normally a delivery he would have left alone if he was in his best possible form,” Border was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket. “I’m not sure what’s going on with Virat mentally (and) whether he’s just lost that edge," he added.

Border's heyday opponent Sunil Gavaskar, the other person on whom the Border-Gavakar trophy is named, also expressed his disappointment with Kohli's dismissal at Gabba. "If it was on the fourth stump I could understand. This was wide, on the seventh, eighth stump, you could say. There's no need to play that," Gavaskar said on Channel 7.

Kohli was dismissed in the first session a little before lunch. The rain stopped play right after his dismissal on a day that had several stop-starts owing to the weather. Gavaskar said Kohli would be disappointed with that dismissal. "He'd be very, very disappointed, he'd be very upset with that. Even before Rishabh Pant faced a ball, the rain started to come down and the covers have come on. If Kohli had shown a bit of patience he could be not out with KL Rahul," the former Indian skipper said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also delved into the Indian star's dismissals, saying most of his dismissals came off balls that could have been left. "H0e’s a player who’s going out there (and) almost trying to get on top too soon," Vaughan said.

“When he plays at his best, particularly in Australia and England when the ball does a little bit more, he just leaves the ball. Most of his dismissals in this series have been balls that he could have left. I don’t think he’s got a jaffa," he said.