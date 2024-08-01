Not Ravichandran Ashwin! MS Dhoni picks his favourite bowler, refrains from selecting best batsman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni prefers to stay away from the limelight before and after the Indian Premier League (IPL). He only attends a few promotional events and was last seen at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika. However, on Thursday (August 1), his public appearance at a promotional event took many by surprise and also opened up on various aspects while revealing his favourite bowler as well.

Dhoni picked India's champion Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler. However, the man refrained from picking any favourite batter stating that it is difficult to pick any single player. "It’s easy to pick my favourite bowler because Bumrah is there. It’s difficult to pick a batsman because we have many good batsmen. But that doesn’t mean bowlers aren’t good.

"It’s difficult to pick one among batters as whomever I see batting, he looks the best. But when I see someone else he also looks great. But as long as Team India is winning, I don’t want to pick a batter (as my favourite). I hope they will keep scoring runs for the team," Dhoni said.

For other unversed, Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy and has only improved since then. He won the player of the tournament award at the T20 World Cup in June 2024 which India won beating South Africa in the final. Bumrah accounted for 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of just 4.

A lot is being speculated about MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the former CSK skipper opened up on the same while not revealing much. He stated that a lot depends on the number of retentions allowed ahead of the mega auction and will take a call in the best interest of the team.

"There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," Dhoni added.