Not Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai announce new captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Mumbai have announced a new captain to lead a strong 17-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. The 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners have announced Shreyas Iyer as their leader who will replace Ajinkya Rahane - the man who led them to their only title finish in the tournament.

However, the news of Iyer's announcement as captain of Mumbai for the premier T20 tournament doesn't come across as a surprise. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title earlier this year and looked tactically astute throughout the tournament.

Under the leadership of Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders dropped just three out of the 14 games they played during the group stage of the lucrative tournament. KKR finished at the top of the points table with nine wins and 20 points. They also registered comprehensive wins in the playoffs to win the tournament.

Now, Iyer has another opportunity to showcase his leadership skills by leading Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will have the former captain Ajinkya Rahane for insights.

Notably, Mumbai's squad has all the bases covered. Mumbai have explosive batters like Prithvi Shaw and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at their disposal and also have impressive allrounders like Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian in their ranks.

Iyer, Shaw, Rahane and Thakur are the four players in Mumbai's squad for the tournament with international experience. Mumbai will take on Goa in their campaign opener on Saturday, November 23 at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Mumbai have been placed in Group E alongside Andhra, Maharashtra, Services, Goa, Kerala and Nagaland.

Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.