No captains' day, photoshoot ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Rohit Sharma was supposed to travel to Pakistan if there would have been a captains' photoshoot and press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy will kick off without an opening ceremony or a captains' day in Pakistan. There were reports suggesting that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would have had to travel to Pakistan had there been a captains' photoshoot and a press conference but due to logistical reasons, it wasn't possible as the arriving schedules of the teams don't align ahead of the eight-side tournament.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the PCB or the ICC had never announced that there would be an opening ceremony for the short tournament, as was the case in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy, in the UK in 2017. However, there was a captains' photoshoot and a press conference. The PCB although, is set to host an event on February 16 to declare the Champions Trophy open, which is supported by the ICC.

While Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will already be in the host nation following a short tri-series, Australia are likely to arrive on the day the tournament begins, i.e., February 19 after completion of their tour to Sri Lanka on February 14. England's ODI series against India will end on February 12 and they will also travel to Pakistan only after that.

India play all their matches in Dubai because of the political conflict and tension between the two nations. As per the latest agreed model, India and Pakistan will both play at neutral venues in the ICC events being hosted by the other nation at least until 2028. Hence, the Champions Trophy will have Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand arriving in the UAE for a game each, before one of the semi-finals also takes place in the Middle East.

Hosts Pakistan take on New Zealand in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan are the only side out of the eight teams yet to announce their squad for the multi-team event.