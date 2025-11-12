Nitish Rana to be released, RR will retain Shimron Hetmyer in IPL 2026 retention Rajasthan Royals plan to release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026 due to inconsistency and a left-heavy batting lineup. Despite a modest 2025 season, Shimron Hetmyer will be retained, with the management backing his experience and chemistry with coach Kumar Sangakkara.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals are reportedly set to part ways with Nitish Rana ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The Delhi-born batter, who was signed for ₹4.20 crore, managed 217 runs in 11 matches during the 2025 season at a strike rate of 161.94. Despite his aggressive intent, the franchise expected more consistent contributions from him, prompting the management to consider his release.

Another key factor behind the decision is the team’s heavily left-handed batting lineup. Rajasthan currently have several southpaws in their top and middle order, including openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaubhav Suryavanshi, as well as Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and new signings Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. With an overreliance on left-handed batters, the Royals are looking to rebalance their unit ahead of the upcoming season, and Rana’s departure will help them achieve that.

In contrast, Shimron Hetmyer is expected to be retained despite an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign. The West Indies power-hitter scored 239 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.73, modest by his standards, but he remains a trusted player within the Royals setup. The management believes Hetmyer’s experience and proven ability to win games in pressure situations still make him a valuable asset.

Additionally, his performances in franchise leagues after the IPL have reassured the team of his form and readiness. Hetmyer also shares a strong rapport with newly appointed head coach Kumar Sangakkara, who is said to have backed his retention.

Maheesh Theekshana likely to leave

Maheesh Theekshana is very likely to be released. He was bought for INR 4.40 crore in the mega-auction, but the Sri Lanka international failed to live up to the expectations. He picked 11 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 9.76. As per reports, he is likely to be released to make room for Curran. However, until the RR management makes it official, one will have to wait and watch.