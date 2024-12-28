Nitish Kumar Reddy to get lakhs of cash reward from Andhra Cricket Association following his BGT hundred

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for Nitish Kumar Reddy following the all-rounder's maiden Test ton in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The ACA praised the 21-year-old youngster for his century in the fourth Test which has kept India alive in the match and in the series. "It is a fortunate day and a happiest moment for the Andhra Cricket Association.

We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format.

As an honour, on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association, Rs 25 lakh prize money is being given to Nitish Kumar Reddy," (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath said.

Nitish Reddy put up a batting masterclass on Day 3 of the MCG Test as he slammed a fighting century. At 21y and 91d of age, he is the third youngest Indian to hit a Test hundred in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar (18y 253d) and Rishabh Pant (21y 91d).

After getting to his hundred, Reddy has shattered a world record at the iconic MCG. His unbeaten 105 from 176 deliveries is now the highest score at the venue from a No.8 or lower batter in the history of the format. The previous record belonged to former Australian batter Reggie Duff, who had made 104 in a Test against England in 1902.

Highest scores by batters at No.8 or lower at the MCG:

1 - Nitish Kumar Reddy: 105* vs AUS in 2024 Test

2 - Reggie Duff: 104 vs ENG in 1902 Test

3 - Jack Gregory: 100 vs ENG in 1920 Test

4 - Ray Lindwall: 100 vs ENG in 1947 Test

Reddy's century took India out of major trouble, although the Aussies are still firm favourites to win the Test. India had started the day on 164/5 with Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Pant was dismissed on 28 when he bottled up an attempted scoop off Scott Boland to third-man, while Jadeja was trapped in front for 17 off Nathan Lyon.

Reddy and Washington Sundar joined hands at 221/7 and put up 127 for the eighth wicket before Lyon got Sundar on 50. Jasprit Bumrah was caught behind in slips off Pat Cummins for a duck but Reddy got to his ton with a four off Boland as bad light ended the day with India on 358/9 and 116 behind.