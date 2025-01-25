Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England T20I series, Rinku to miss 2nd and 3rd games, India add replacements

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI, GETTY Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.

India have been dealt with injury blows ahead of the second T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the entire five-match series due to a side strain, while batter Rinku Singh will miss the second and third T20Is due to a low back spasm. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the injuries.

"All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on 24th January in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management," BCCI wrote in a statement for Nitish.

The Board also confirmed that Rinku suffered a low back spasm in the first T20I and is out of the second and third games. "Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on 22nd January. He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series," the Indian Board added.

The BCCI has added Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh to the squad for the two injured players.

Dube last played for India in August 2024, during an ODI series in Sri Lanka. He missed the T20Is against Bangladesh and South Africa and was also not named in India's squad for the England T20I series. He made his return to cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was also part of the sixth round of the Ranji trophy, where his team Mumbai was stunned by Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Ramandeep Singh has featured in two T20Is for India. He was part of the team in two 20-over games against South Africa in November 2024.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.