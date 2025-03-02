New Zealand top elite Champions Trophy 2025 list, India far below Thanks to their exceptional performance in the field in the Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand top elite list, with the likes of India and Bangladesh far behind.

New Zealand have been in exceptional touch throughout the Champions Trophy 2025. Placed in Group A alongside the likes of India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, New Zealand kicked off their tournament with two straight wins. The side topped their group ahead of the clash against the Indian team.

However, it is not just the group standings where New Zealand occupy the top spot. The side has been extremely efficient in the field as well. It is interesting to note that New Zealand have the most catching efficiency out of any side in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand have been in brilliant form so far in the Champions Trophy. They locked horns against the in-form Indian team in their final group stage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2. The clash began with the Men in Blue batting first after losing the toss.

Continuing their brilliant run in the tournament, New Zealand put forth an exceptional performance and limited the Indian team to a subpar total. Matt Henry was the star of the show in the first innings of the game. The star pacer took a fifer and had the Indian batting attack on their feet throughout the first innings. It is interesting to note that India’s in-form top order, consisting of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, were all sent packing within the first seven overs of the game.

However, the knocks of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya helped India post a total of 249 runs in the first innings of the game.

Catching efficiency in CT 2025:

1. 96.0 New Zealand (One drop)

2. 88.2 South Africa (Two drops)

3. 87.5 Australia (Two drops)

4. 77.7 India (Four drops)

5. 75.0 Afghanistan (Four drops)

6. 73.3 England (Four drops)

7. 66.6 Bangladesh (Three drops)

8. 60.0 Pakistan (Four drops)