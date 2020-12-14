New Zealand to take No.1 spot in ICC Test rankings with big win over West Indies in second Test

Image Source : AP New Zealand's players pose with the trophy after defeating the West Indies on the fourth day of their second cricket test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

New Zealand cricket has reached a new milestone as the Black Caps are all set to become the No.1 team in ICC Test Rankings for the first time. The team, who made their Test debut in 1930, are set to sit at the top of the new Test rankings after beating West Indies 2-0 in the home Test series on Monday. The Tom Latham-led side dealt an innings and 12 runs loss to the West Indies at Basin Reserve to achieve the mark.

The win also allowed the Black Caps maximum points in the ICC Test Championships, allowing them to gallop England for third spot in the inaugural competition.

New Zealand are set to take 300 points in the championship and a points percentage of 62.5% with the win in the second Test.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham credited the hardwork by the team over the last few years for the success while expressing satisfaction on picking the entire points from the Test match.

"Looking at the World Test Championship, it's nice to get full points from this Test series. We wanted to take one game at a time and it's worked for us. It's nice (for NZ to be no.1 in the Test rankings) but that's just a byproduct of the work that the boys have done over the last few years," said Latham at the post-match presentation ceremony.