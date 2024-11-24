New Zealand's T20 World Cup winner ruled out of action for rest of 2024 due to bone stress fracture

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer has been ruled out for a period of two months due to bone stress injury

New Zealand women's cricket team has been hit by an injury blow with the opener Georgia Plimmer being ruled out of the action until 2025. Plimmer, who was the joint-fourth leading run-getter in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, experienced pain in her left hip joint after the recent ODI series against India. The subsequent MRI scans and assessment revealed a bone stress fracture and the rest, recovery and rehab process might take a bit over six weeks and hence, Plimmer will miss the ODI series against Australia.

The NZC release mentioned that Plimmer will return to high-speed running in January. Hence, not just the home ODIs, Plimmer will also remain unavailable for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash domestic tournaments. The absence of Plimmer will be a blow to the White Ferns as head coach Ben Sawyer admitted, especially since she has been in terrific form while partnering Suzie Bates at the top of the order.

“We’re really gutted for this to happen to Georgia when she’s at the top of her game,” said Sawyer.

“She’s certainly a loss for us heading into an important series against Australia.

“After her recent success at the World Cup and in India it’s disappointing she won’t be able to continue that form for the Wellington Blaze and against Australia next month.

“Georgia’s determined to rehab well and get back as soon as she can and we’re wishing her a smooth recovery," Sawyer added. Plimmer scored 150 runs in the T20 World Cup including a match-winning half-century against Sri Lanka. New Zealand called up Polly Inglis, the top run-getter in the domestic one-day competition but she didn't make her debut against India. However, Plimmer's absence might create that vacancy now.

The three-match ODI series against Australia will take place in Wellington with the matches scheduled on December 19, 21 and 23.