New Zealand replace Adam Milne with Blair Tickner for ODI series against Pakistan and India

The New Zealand cricket team have replaced fast bowler Adam Milne with speedster Blair Tickner in their ODI squad for the series against India and Pakistan. Milne, who returned with a tight hamstring in his home series against India, has opted to sit out due to concerns over his participation. New Zealand's ODI series features three matches each against India and Pakistan.

After a mutual agreement, Milne was replaced with Central Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner, who is currently in Pakistan with the Test team. Blackcaps selector Gavin Larsen said, "Adam was very upfront with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours. After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn’t be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series. We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down."

Milne, who made a late return to the Wellington Firebirds will continue to play for them when available. Meanwhile his replacement, Blair bowls in the middle overs and offers a similar variety as Milne does. "Blair’s skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us. The fact he’s already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is a bonus," the selector added.

Pakistan and New Zealand are currently facing each other in a two-match Test series. The blackcaps' ODI squad will depart for Pakistan on January 4. The series begins on January 9. After the three-match ODI series, the Kiwi side will then head to India for another three-match ODI series beginning on January 18.

New Zealand squad for ODI series against Pakistan and India:

Kane Williamson (capt - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (capt - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.

