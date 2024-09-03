New Zealand finalise central contracts; blood in two new faces in place of Finn Allen and Devon Conway

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Finn Allen and Devon Conway.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has handed central contracts for the 2024-25 season to budding allrounders Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson in a bid to replace the places left vacant by Devon Conway and Finn Allen.

Smith, 26, is yet to make an international appearance for the Blackcaps. He has played 53 first-class games and aggregated 1919 runs at an average of 27.02, including a hundred and 13 half-centuries.

He has also claimed 144 wickets at an average of 25.85 including four four-wicket hauls and six five-fers.

He recently represented Worcestershire in the T20 Blast and scored 144 runs in nine outings with the help of a fifty and at a strike rate of 132.11. The right-arm medium pacer also bagged eight wickets in the premier T20 tournament.

On the other hand, Clarkson has already had the taste of international cricket. The 27-year-old has represented the Kiwis in three ODIs and six T20Is. The batting allrounder has played 23 first-class, 78 List A and 89 T20s in his playing career.

"Nathan's (Smith) been on our radar for a while having been a significant performer in domestic cricket for some time," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. "He's been particularly impressive in red-ball cricket and we think he has the skills to be successful in international cricket when he gets a chance."

"Josh (Clarkson) has been involved in both white ball squads over the past twelve months which shows the strides he's made in his game," Stead added. "He's a hard-hitting player with plenty of skills and has shown in his chances so far that he can offer a lot with bat and ball on the international stage. Josh will provide depth and adds value given the volume of white-ball cricket on the horizon."

New Zealand were left with no option but to provide central contracts to these youngsters as Conway and Allen opted out of the same.

New Zealand Men's central contracts for 2024-25 season

Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young