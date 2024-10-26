Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. New Zealand's fairytale run shatters India's 11-year-long unbeaten streak in Tests at home

New Zealand's fairytale run shatters India's 11-year-long unbeaten streak in Tests at home

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand pulled off a dominant 113-run win in this second match in Pune to claim their first-ever Test series win in India. Mitchell Santner emerged as a hero with five-wicket hauls in both innings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 16:18 IST
India vs New Zealand Test series
Image Source : AP New Zealand registered their maiden Test series win in India

India's unbeaten run in Tests at home came to an end after they lost the second match against New Zealand in Pune on Saturday. The Kiwis took just three days to register a dominant 113-run win in the Pune Test and to claim their first Test series win in India in 69 years.

India's last Test series loss at home came against England in December 2012 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. India dominated home Tests under Virat Kohli's leadership but New Zealand breached the home fortress after 4332 days.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand side stumbled to just 255 in their second innings with Washington Sundar taking four wickets and Ravindra Jadeja claiming three. India lost Rohit Sharma early in a 359-run chase but Yashasvi Jaiswal kept India alive by scoring quick 77 runs off 65 balls. 

Mitchell Santner emerged as a hero with Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the 22nd over and then the hosts witnessed an embarrassing collapse at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Day 3. Santer picked six big wickets to walk out with 13 wickets across two innings in the Pune Test.

Virat Kohli fell on 17 runs off 40 balls after a promising start to his innings. Rishabh Pant was dismissed on a duck while Sarfaraz Khan scored just nine runs. Ravindra Jadeja showed some fighting spirit and scored 42 runs off 84 balls. 

Related Stories
WTC points table update after Pakistan's historic Test series win over England

WTC points table update after Pakistan's historic Test series win over England

MS Dhoni drops major hint on participation in IPL 2025; responds to 'Thala for a reason' memes

MS Dhoni drops major hint on participation in IPL 2025; responds to 'Thala for a reason' memes

New Zealand suffer big injury blow as star all-rounder ruled out of ODI series against India

New Zealand suffer big injury blow as star all-rounder ruled out of ODI series against India

India previously lost only two Test games against New Zealand at home but now two defeats in a series raises questions about their preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavakar 2024-25 Trophy. India's batting performance in this series also raises some concerns as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggle for consistency. 

Washington Sundar's 11 wickets across two innings was the only positive talking for the hosts. Sundar also displayed his batting skills by scoring unbeaten 18 runs in the first innings and has been selected in India's squad for the five-match Test series against Australia. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement