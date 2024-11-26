New Zealand-England Test series to be competed for Crowe-Thorpe Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/NZC The two legends of the respective countries were honoured with the naming of the trophy

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in collaboration with the families of greats of their respective countries Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe honoured them both by unveiling the trophy in the duo's name ahead of the three-match Test series between the two teams. Designed by David Ngawati, who made the Tangiwai Shield for the New Zealand v South Africa Test series earlier, the trophy is made using part of the bats of the two legends.

Thorpe, who died earlier this year in August, played 100 Tests for England. His handwriting inscribed on the bats was lifted from the same on the trophy to mark the special feat.

"The bat gifted by the Thorpe family (a Kookaburra) is the one with which Graham scored his first two centuries against New Zealand, in consecutive Tests in 1997, while the one donated by the Crowe family was the GM with which Martin scored his century at Lord’s in 1994," NZC said in its release.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink suggested that it was fitting that the trophy was named after Crowe and Thorpe and mentioned that it was a good way to recognise their legacy. "Today’s generation of players are standing on the shoulders of those who went before them, players like Graham and Martin,” said Weenink.

“It’s good that we recognise this and respect their legacy. Both those players were seriously good batsmen who understood the game intimately - they commanded respect wherever they went," he added.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) too echoed Weenink's sentiments saying, "Martin and Graham are two legends of the game, and it is fitting that Test series between our two men’s sides will now be contested in their name.

“It’s heart-breaking to have lost both men so early, but by honouring them in this way I hope we can help ensure the memories and legacies of two of our nations’ finest cricketers live on long into the future," he added.

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and England will kick off in Christchurch on November 28, followed by games in Wellington and Hamilton. England have already announced their playing XI and even though there's nothing in it for the visitors, crucial World Test Championship points are at stake for New Zealand, who are still in contention for a place in the final.