New Zealand drop Player of the Series from India Test whitewash; Nathan Smith to debut, Williamson returns

Will Young, who was the Player of the Match in the India series, will miss the opening Test in Christchurch against England

New Zealand like their opponents are also set to hand a debut in the first Test against England in Christchurch, starting Thursday, November 28. Wellington bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith will partner with the three frontline pacers for the Black Caps for the first Test while skipper Tom Latham confirmed that Kane Williamson too will return to the side after being on the sidelines for a couple of months due to a groin issue.

Latham didn't exactly name the playing XI in the press conference, but confirmed the changes and who was coming in and going out. Latham felt bad for Will Young, who will make way for returning Williamson, despite being the Player of the Series in New Zealand's historic 2-0 series win against India.

"He (Young) played fantastically well over in India and did a great job for us, but unfortunately it's nothing on what Youngy has done over the last period of time," Latham said on Wednesday.

"Having someone like Kane come back in boosts your side with the calibre of player he is.

"He (Young) is a great team man and he has certainly done nothing wrong. It was a tough decision to make, but when you are in those positions you have to make the tough calls and it means your team is in a good spot.

"Gutted for Youngy, but excited with Kane coming back in," Latham added.

Latham heaped praise on the incoming debutant Smith, who took 33 wickets at 17.18 in the Plunkett Shield last year and with the ability to bat, the skipper was hopeful that the 26-year-old has can have positive impact on the game and the team.

"He (Smith) is someone that can move the ball both ways in the air and hit the wicket reasonably hard. I think he balances our bowling attack quite nicely with the other three guys and he can bat a little bit too which certainly helps the balance of our side," Latham added.

The three-match series will be key from New Zealand's point of view with World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake.

Probable New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke