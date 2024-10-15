New Zealand dealt huge blow ahead of Test series against India, key pacer ruled out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand Test team

New Zealand pace bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India due to a knee injury. Interestingly, Sears didn't even travel with the squad that departed for India last week as the scans revealed a tear to his meniscus. But there were hopes for him to recover in time for the series. However, following medical advice, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that the bowler has been ruled out of the entire series.

"Sears experienced pain in his left knee while training during the recent Test series in Sri Lanka and underwent scans in New Zealand last week. His departure to India was delayed after scans revealed a tear to his meniscus and the first available medical consultation was sought in the hope that he might have been cleared.

However, following medical advice, he was ruled out of the series. Sears made his Test debut earlier this year against Australia and picked up five wickets with the best figures of 4/90. His searing pace would've played a key role in the India series but the Kiwis will now have to make do without him.

"A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course," NZC said in a statement. New Zealand have named uncapped fast bowler Jacob Duffy as the replacement and he will leave for India on Wednesday (October 16) morning and is certain not to be available at least for the first Test.

For the unversed, Duffy has already played six ODIs and 14 T20Is for New Zealand but is yet to make his Test debut. He has picked 299 wickets in first-class cricket and will be eager to perform well if he can play in the last two Test matches.

