New Zealand all-rounder, who played only 28 Tests in 14 years, announces retirement from all forms of game

CHRISTCHURCH:

New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracwell has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 35. He last featured for New Zealand in a Test match in 2023. The reason for his retirement is a persistent rib injury that has even kept him out of action for Central Districts this season.

Bracwell played 28 Tests in 14 years after making his debut back in 2011 and also featured in 21 ODIs and 20 T20Is. The major highlight of his career came in just his third Test when he returned with match figures of 9/60 to lead New Zealand to their first Test win in Australia in 26 years. It also remains their last Test win down under.

Overall, Bracewell picked up 74 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 38.82 with two five-wicket hauls to his credit. He also picked up 26 and 20 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively during his career.

Privileged to play for country, says Bracewell

"It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer. I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, and the chance to play for my country, as well as for Central Districts, throughout my domestic career. It's a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I'm grateful to have played and enjoyed the game for as long as I have," Bracewell said in a statement.

Bracewell also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in IPL 2012. He retires with a rare distinction of over 4000 runs and more than 400 wickets in first-class cricket in New Zealand. For the unversed, Doug Bracewell is Michael Bracewell's cousin who is set to lead New Zealand in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. They also shared the field for New Zealand in two ODIs and one Test.