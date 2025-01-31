New Zealand add pacer Jacob Duffy to ODI squad for Pakistan tri-series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jacob Duffy will deepen New Zealand's pace resources with Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke already in the side

New Zealand have added pacer Jacob Duffy, who had a sensational home white-ball series against Sri Lanka, to the ODI squad for the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa, set to commence on February 8. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that Duffy will be a cover for fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who might arrive late for the series since he is currently plying his trade in the ongoing ILT20 leading the Desert Vipers.

Duffy has been in sensational form, having taken 12 wickets in the five white-ball matches at home against Sri Lanka recently and has done well in a few matches in the ongoing Super Smash. Duffy will depart for Pakistan with the rest of the ODI squad on Monday, February 3.

Ferguson, Kane Williamson (DSG in SA20) and Devon Conway (JSK in SA20) will arrive late as they are involved in their respective T20 league stints.

The four-match tri-series kicks off on February 8. New Zealand will play both their matches in Lahore against Pakistan on February 8 and against South Africa on February 10. The last two matches on February 12 and 14 will be held in Karachi with Pakistan taking on South Africa in the first and the other being the final.

Five days later, New Zealand will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against the same opposition on February 19. New Zealand are in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. New Zealand did well in the ODI series against Sri Lanka at home and with the seniors returning to the fold, will hope to do well in the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand squad for Pakistan tri-series: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy