New No.1 T20I bowler crowned in women's cricket as Delhi Capitals star storms to top spot

Australia star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has become the new No.1 T20I bowler in the world despite being out of action since March. Sutherland rises to the top of the bowlers' chart after Pakistan's Saqia Iqbal dropped a place down to joint-second, following her underwhelming form in the series against Ireland.

Australian women's team is not in action since March, having last played a T20I series against New Zealand which they won 3-0. Sutherland has kept her rating points of 736 after not being in action in the last four months. Iqbal dropped down to joint-second alongside Deepti Sharma with 732 ratings.

Iqbal was not at her best during the three-match T20I series against Ireland, as she took only three wickets in the series that her team lost 2-1 to Ireland.

Ireland's Orla Prendergast makes massive gains in two rankings' list

Meanwhile, Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast has made big jumps in two ranking lists after her strong performances in the series. Prendergast scored 144 runs at a strike rate of 135.84 and took four wickets in the series.

Due to these efforts, she has jumped eight places to reach 19th in the T20I batters' list and three spots to reach sixth in the all-rounders' tally.