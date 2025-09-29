Nepal vs West Indies live cricket score: Can West Indies comeback in 2nd T20I to level series? Nepal and West Indies are locking horns today in the second T20I of the three-match series. Nepal have a great chance to create history today by sealing the series, having won the opening game comfortably. Can West Indies avoid embarrassing series defeat?

Sharjah:

Nepal vs West Indies live cricket score: Nepal and West Indies lock horns today in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah. Nepal registered their first ever win over a full member nation team in the first T20I, defending the total of 148 runs comfortably. Nepal have a great chance to create history to register their first ever series win over a full member nation. But West Indies, led by Akeal Hosein, will be looking to make a comeback and level the series. Can they do it?

Toss Update: Nepal have won the toss and elected to bat first