Nepal vs West Indies live cricket score: Can West Indies comeback in 2nd T20I to level series?

Nepal and West Indies are locking horns today in the second T20I of the three-match series. Nepal have a great chance to create history today by sealing the series, having won the opening game comfortably. Can West Indies avoid embarrassing series defeat?

Nepal vs West Indies live score Image Source : X/CAN
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Sharjah:

Nepal vs West Indies live cricket score: Nepal and West Indies lock horns today in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah. Nepal registered their first ever win over a full member nation team in the first T20I, defending the total of 148 runs comfortably. Nepal have a great chance to create history to register their first ever series win over a full member nation. But West Indies, led by Akeal Hosein, will be looking to make a comeback and level the series. Can they do it?

Toss Update: Nepal have won the toss and elected to bat first

