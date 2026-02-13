NED vs USA live cricket score: Netherlands aim to maintain top form, USA hopes to improve

Chennai:

The stage is set for game 21 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Netherlands lock horns with the USA here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is worth noting that the Netherlands have won the toss here in Chennai and have elected to bowl first. The side will be hoping to limit the USA to a subpar total in the first innings and will hope for a positive outcome as they aim to register their second win of the season. Under the leadership of Scott Edwards, Netherlands remain in the race for the Super Eight and a win here in Chennai could go a long way for the side.

As for the USA, the side occupies fourth place in their group. Sitting just above Namibia, the USA is yet to register a victory in the T20 World Cup. With two matches played, the side has lost both games, and Monank Patel's men will be looking to change that as they take on the Netherlands. They do have the talent within their ranks to win the game, and it is about finding the right combination to take their team over the line, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the Dutch.

Squads:

USA: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar